WOOD RIVER - After multiple delays and much discussion, the appointment of members of the Wood River Planning Commission has finally been approved as of the last City Council meeting on June 19 - though the final list of appointees is notably different from the list that was considered previously.

The approved list of Planning Commission appointees is as follows: David Watts (new appointment)

Steve Erslon (new appointment, replacing Terri Walker)

Chairman: Jesse Daniels

Ex-Officio: Councilman Bill Dettmers

This varies from the previously considered list, which was as follows: Sara Hall (reappointment)

Sheila Angel (reappointment)

Shelly Fitzgerald (reappointment)

Kristen Burns (new appointment, replacing Terri Walker)

Chairman: Jesse Daniels

Ex-Officio: Councilman Bill Dettmers

Mayor Tom Stalcup thanked the individuals who decided to step down from the commission due to new rules implemented by the City Council limiting the number of different committees individuals can serve on.

“We’ve had some adjustments to this,” Mayor Stalcup said. “Several people that I’ve approached in trying to work in sequence with this council, where we had people on dual committees, I’ve asked and they’ve agreed very graciously to step off of the Planning Commission, and that is Sheila Angel and Shelly Fitzgerald. I want to thank them for helping us get through this issue.”

He also thanked Sara Hall and Kristen Burns for withdrawing their names from consideration. He noted that both Angel and Fitzgerald will continue to serve on the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Also appointed at the meeting were Sarah Miner to the Library Board (replacing Jen Trask) and Lauren Friese to the Wood River Community Appearance Board.

A full recording of the June 19 meeting can be watched at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

