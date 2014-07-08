NEW YORK – June 12, 2014 – Syfy’s acclaimed unscripted series, Face Off, returns for a seventh season themed “Life and Death” on Tuesday, July 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Sixteen talented special effects make-up artists arrive to Los Angeles, only to discover they are not on the show just yet, and will compete in a Sudden Death challenge where they must create a character that represents either life or death. After facing the judges, two artists are eliminated before ever moving into the Face Off house or stepping into the lab.

Freddy Krueger himself, actor Robert Englund, makes an appearance and offers advice on creating a convincing makeup. “Pay attention to your model,” he tells the artists. “Look at his face and build on that. I think one of the successes of the Freddy makeup is that they kept some of my own facial structures which I was able to animate easier.”

In a Face Off first, Syfy rolls out an interactive social integration for season 7, calling on viewers to each week tweet about their favorite contestant using #FaceOff. Viewer tweets will determine who the weekly fan favorite is, and at the season’s end, the contestant who ranked the overall most favorite will be rewarded with $10,000.

Returning to the lab for the new season is actress and host McKenzie Westmore, along with judges Glenn Hetrick (CSI: New York, The Hunger Games, Heroes) and Neville Page (Avatar, Prometheus). World-renowned makeup artist -- and McKenzie’s dad –Michael Westmore resumes his role as the official contestant mentor.

Ve Neill is in the midst of working on her latest films in The Hunger Games franchise, but will sit on the judging panel for three episodes of Face Offduring season 7. Stepping in to complete the panel is Lois Burwell, a renowned Academy-Award winning makeup artist known for her work onLincoln, Braveheart, Saving Private Ryan, War Horse and War of the Worlds.

In this high-stakes Life and Death themed season, the contestants will face creative challenges designed to inspire them to explore life, death, rebirth and mortality. Some of the creatures the talented artists create include an angry, twisted tree character; a new animal species; and a reptilian super solider that would fit into the world of G.I. Joe.

The Face Off contestants will be whittled down week by week, until only three remain for a finale showdown. The winning artist will receive $100,000, a 2014 Fiat 500 and a VIP package courtesy of Kryolan Professional Make-Up. Kryolan Professional Make-Up continues as the official make-up sponsor of Face Off.

To find out more about the cast of season 7, see bios, photo galleries and video, visit www.syfy.com/faceoff. Photography and bios are also available at www.nbcumv.com.

Below are the season 7 Face Off contestants:

Name: Barry Mahoney

Age: 33

Hometown & Residence: Southborough, MA

|Twitter: @Shut_Up_Barry

Name: Cig Neutron

Age: 25

Hometown: New Castle, IN

Residence: Los Angeles, CA

Twitter: @cigneutron

Name: Damien Zimmerman

Age: 25

Hometown & Residence: Junction City, KS

Twitter: @ol_dirtyzombie

Name: David O’Connell

Age: 26

Hometown: Coconut Creek, FL

Residence: Orlando, FL

Twitter:

Name: Dina Cimarusti

Age: 28

Hometown: Lake Zurich, IL

Residence: Chicago, IL

Twitter: @dinarosecima

Name: Drew Talbot

Age: 29

Hometown: Wood River, IL

Residence: Pittsburgh, PA

Twitter: @handsandhead

Name: Gabby Leithsceal

Age: 42

Hometown: Perrysburg, OH

Residence: Loveland, OH

Twitter: @GabLei

Name: George Troester III

Age: 27

Hometown: Buffalo, NY

Residence: Panorama City, CA

Twitter: @GeorgeTroester

Name: Gwen Crew

Age: 25

Hometown: Cincinnati, OH

Residence: Swissvale, PA

Twitter: @Gw3n7

Name: Jason Hodges

Age: 27

Hometown: Evans, GA

Residence: Atlanta, GA

Twitter: @undeadforest

Name: Keaghlan Ashley

Age: 24

Hometown & Residence: Oxnard, CA

Twitter: @KeaghlanAshley

Name: Rachael Wagner

Age: 24

Hometown: Chapel Hill, NC

Residence: Los Angeles, CA

Name: Sasha Glasser

Age: 22

Hometown: Irvine, CA

Residence: Los Angeles, CA

Twitter: @sashyluv

Name: Scott Mitchell

Age: 48

Hometown & Residence: Chicago, IL

Twitter: @SMCreativDesign

Name: Stella Sensel

Age: 34

Hometown: Milwaukee, WI|

Residence: Brooklyn, NY

Twitter: @stellasensel

Name: Vince Niebla

Age: 42

Hometown & Residence: San Diego, CA

Twitter: @vniebla3D

Face Off is an authentic depiction of the high creative standards necessary for a special effects make-up artist to succeed in their craft. The series debuted in January 2011 as a new reality competition program to critical and ratings success. Including Live +7 Days, Season 6 of Face Off averaged 1.29 million 18-49 viewers and 2.12 million total viewers, making it Syfy’s top series this year among 18-49 and the #1 unscripted series among total viewers.

Face Off is a production of Mission Control Media with Dwight D. Smith, Michael Agbabian and Derek Atherton serving as executive producers.

