SPRINGFIELD – Pvt. Kenneth Wilson, of Wood River, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Feb. 20, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Wilson enlisted as an 88M, Motor Transport Operator, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of his initial training, Wilson will be assigned to the 1544th Transportation Company.

Wilson is a senior at Roxanna High School, Roxanna, Illinois.

After successfully completing his training, Wilson will be eligible for the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while he works as a full-time student and a part-time Soldier. He will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

Staff Sgt. Mark VanBibber of Company M, congratulated Wilson and welcomed him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

