WOOD RIVER - A Wood River mother reported her son - Charlie Summers - missing Monday night.

Charlie is 14 years old and his mom, Amy Melchert, said he has special needs and is in need of his medications. The boy was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Charlie is wearing a black hoody with cartoon characters and blue jeans. He is 5-foot-9 and 145 pounds.

Anyone with any information about the boy, contact the mother at (618) 567-9560 or the Wood River Police at (618) 251-3113.

