WOOD RIVER - Ceremony Chairperson Mary Roberts thanked members of the Wood River City Council and several other local organizations for their help and participation in the Wood River Memorial Day Service, which was held on Memorial Day, May 29, in the Round House Recreation Center. She spoke during the Public Comment portion of the last City Council meeting.

“It was a fitting tribute to our men and women who put on the uniform to serve our country and died for our freedom,” Roberts said of the event. “I want to thank Mayor Tom Stalcup for giving me the opportunity to chair this committee to honor these heroes.

“I want to thank Councilman Jeremy Plank for being our Emcee, and Councilmen David Ayres and Bill Dettmers for attending our service.”

Roberts also thanked the Marine Corps Ladies Auxiliary Unit 488 Chaplain/Judge Advocate Lola Cochran and Marine Veteran Daphine Kappos for reading the names on the Memorial and chiming a bell after each name was read.

Article continues after sponsor message

She also thanked Chris Apps, a St. Louis-based Bagpiper, for playing “Scotland the Brave” and “Amazing Grace,” as well as Boy Scout Troop 777 from Rosewood Heights for posting and retiring the colors.

She also thanked the following people/groups for their roles in the event: Cadet Troop 224 for leading the Pledge of Allegiance

Christian Day for singing the National Anthem

Pastor Toby Curtright with the First United Methodist Church in Wood River for the Invocation and Benediction

East Alton-Wood River High School senior Abigail Randolph for playing “TAPS”

Girl Scout Troop 325 for performing the Missing Man Table Presentation

Richard Ruedin, Illinois State President of the Sons of the American Revolution, for being the event’s Guest Speaker

Kenny Kutter for his Flag Display

City Clerk Danielle Sneed for handling the programs

Members of the Ceremony Committee: Sara Lewis Sladek, Vicki Parsons, and Rosalie Huebener

Jason Woody, Jeremy Green, and Pat Minogue with the Wood River Parks and Recreation Department

She concluded by saying of everyone who helped/participated: “You all are so awesome and I am so proud of you!”

Mayor Tom Stalcup said the event “was really a nice ceremony” and thanked Roberts for “all the hard work” she put into the event, adding that he heard several nice comments from the public about the ceremony.

A full recording of the June 5 meeting can be watched at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this: