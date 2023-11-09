WOOD RIVER - Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup awarded several individuals with Certificates of Appreciation at the City Council meeting this week. Several were presented to community cleanup participants, while one was awarded to Karen Weber for serving on the Library Board for a decade.

First, Mayor Stalcup presented Karen Weber with a Certificate of Appreciation for her 10 years of service on the Wood River Library Board of Trustees.

“Thank you for your time, dedication, and commitment to the citizens of Wood River, for your service on the Wood River Library Board of Trustees,” Mayor Stalcup said. “Karen dedicated 10 years to the board, seven of which was served as secretary and another three years as treasurer. So Karen, we really want to thank you for all your service.

Before posing for a picture with Weber and her certificate, Stalcup added: “We’re going to truly miss her as a board member.”

Mayor Stalcup also presented certificates to Woodrow Peterson, Woody Peterson, Kiyu Stilts, Michael Hausman, and Alex Bushrow for their efforts participating in a community cleanup.

Staclup specifically recognized Woodrow for organizing the volunteer community cleanup, and said the city was “grateful” for his “time and dedication.” He also recognized Wood Peterson as “part of the crew” who was “helping his dad, and we appreciate all the effort,” Mayor Stalcup said.

Several of the Certificate of Appreciation recipients are also members of the East Alton-Wood River Oiler Football team and received a special shout-out on the team’s Facebook page.

“We love to hear our Oiler Football players are doing great things in the community!” the Oilers wrote on Facebook. “They have done this in neighboring towns as well. Way to make us proud, Oilers!”

A video of the certificates being awarded at the Nov. 6, 2023 Wood River City Council meeting is available at the top of this story, on Riverbender.com/video, or on the Riverbender.com Facebook page.

