WOOD RIVER - Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup announced several upcoming events around the city and some newly secured grant funding at the City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.

Mayor Stalcup said he was recently notified by the office of State Senator Erica Harris that the city has been awarded $100,000 in grant money from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to use on “infrastructure projects within the city.”

“City Manager [Steve] Palen has been the point-of-contact person for this grant, and I want to thank Director Palen for his work along with Senator Harris’s office for this grant,” Stalcup said.

He then announced some events coming up in Wood River, the first being the Downtown Business Alliance’s Annual Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 from 2 to 6 p.m. on Ferguson Avenue in downtown Wood River. The mayor encouraged residents and visitors to “please come downtown to sample the different chilis offered by our local chili specialists.”

Two grave marking ceremonies for historic figures will be held at Vaughn Hill Cemetery on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. The public event is hosted by the Ninian Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Kaskaskia Chapter of the Daughters of 1812.

Starting at 1 p.m., the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a ceremony for Sarah Pruit Jones, the daughter of Martin Pruitt, a Revolutionary War Soldier. Shortly following at 1:30 p.m., the Daughters of 1812 will hold a ceremony for Francis patrick Berry Sr., a War of 1812 soldier. More information about the event is available from the Wood River Heritage Council.

A Downtown Wood River Trick-or-Treat is being held on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Ferguson Avenue. Mayor Stalcup said the event is sponsored by several Wood River businesses.

Old Alton Edwardsville Road will officially be renamed Tyler Timmins Drive with a dedication ceremony open to the public on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at 10 a.m. The new name intends to honor Tyler Timmins, a late Pontoon Beach police officer who was killed in the line of duty. Mayor Stalcup added Timmins was raised in Wood River and also began his policing career with the Wood River Police Department.

The 38th annual Wood River Halloween Parade is returning on Saturday, Oct. 28th, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. The parade will begin at 6th Street Park (or the Emerick Sports Complex), and Mayor Stalcup encouraged the public to come out and celebrate Halloween at the parade.

A full recording from the Oct. 16, 2023 meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

