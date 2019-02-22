WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Department executed a search warrant on Feb. 22, 2019, and it has led to criminal charges against a Wood River man.

At 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2019, the Wood River Police Department executed a search warrant on a home at 34 Red Fir, Wood River, Illinois. During the search warrant, Kenneth O. Smith, 28, 34 Red Fir, Wood River, was taken into custody.

The Wood River Police Department Drug Unit investigated Smith’s activities for several weeks. As a result of the investigation, investigators were able to bring the following criminal charges against Smith: Unlawful Delivery Of Methamphetamine.

"A search of the residence was done after the search warrant was executed," Wood River Police said in a release. "Suspected narcotics were found in the home during the search. Additional criminal charges may be forthcoming against Smith and additional occupants of the home.

"This investigation is another example of the dedication of the officers and the drug unit of the Wood River Police Department working for the good citizens of the City of Wood River. The Wood River Police Department will continue being proactive investigating any illegal activity and nuisance properties."

The warrant and criminal information on Smith were signed by the Honorable Judge Neil Schroeder. Bond was set at $60,000.00. Smith is in custody at the Wood River Police Department.

