WOOD RIVER - A Wood River man was charged Wednesday in Madison County Circuit Court with five counts of burglary.

The man who faces the burglary charge is Brian N. Pratt, 36 of the 500 block of Whitelaw Avenue, Wood River.

Pratt was taken into custody on Monday, February 20, 2017, shortly after 6:00 a.m., in the area of the 300 block of Pershing Ave., Wood River, Illinois.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the department received a call in reference to a suspicious male walking in the alley looking into a vehicle near the location on Pershing Avenue.

"Officer J. Buerke and Sgt. T. Gegen responded to the call. They were able to locate the suspicious male and identified him as Brian N. Pratt," Chief Wells said.

"When Pratt was contacted he had stolen property on his person and had stashed other property from vehicles and a garage he entered without permission. The officers recovered several hundred dollars in property Pratt had taken without permission from the owners in the 300 block of Pershing and 400 block of Grand, Wood River, IL.," Wells said.

The case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office where the charges were issued. The Honorable Judge K. Napp set bond at $60,000.

Pratt remains in custody at this time.

