WOOD RIVER - The upcoming National Day of Prayer event in Wood River has a vast amount of well-known area participants.

The National Day of Prayer time in Wood River will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at the Wood River Round House.

Coordinator Debbie Ward said Mike Roberts, the award-winning meteorologist, will be the MC for the evening.

"We will have music by Tip of the Spear, patriotic song by Pastor Terry McKinzie, prayers by community leaders over the seven areas of influence in our culture; and a speech by a historical character," Ward said.

The schedule includes prayers by the following:

Pastor Joe Banks, Abundant Church

Government - Chris Slusser, Madison Country Treasurer

Church - Dr. Kristi Lemley, Founder and President of Living in the Light Ministries

Family - Erin Bickle, Director of Refuge

Education - Jeremiah Goltz, President of United to Revive Ministries

Business - Phillip Burnner, owner and operator of Chic Fil A, Edwardsville

Military - Combat Army Veteran Pastor Josh Crisp

Arts, Entertainment and Media - Christian Rap Artist Aaron Kyles

Prayer for Unity - Pastor John Bolling, Wood River Assembly of God

George Washington's speech - Rex Maynard

"The plan is to be outside at the Bandstand, however, in case of inclement weather, we will be in the Round House," Ward said.