WOOD RIVER - Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup has announced a busy summer event schedule for the city, including an Ice Cream Social event and a series of Farmers Markets, both coming up in July.

The Ice Cream Social is set for July 9 from 3 to 6 p.m. The event will be held at Central Park, located at 633 N. Wood River Ave. in Wood River. Mayor Stalcup encouraged visitors to “come and enjoy ice cream and an afternoon of fun with your neighbors, friends, and family.”

The Ice Cream Social is co-sponsored by the City of Wood River & the Wood River Women’s Club. Call (618) 251-3130 for more information, or visit the city’s Parks and Recreation Department website.

July will also bring a weekly Farmers Market to Wood River, which will take place each Thursday starting on July 6 and running until September (weather and crops permitting) from 4 p.m. to dusk.

The Farmers Market will take place in the parking lot on 1st Street between Route 143 and Ferguson Avenue. Mayor Stalcup encouraged visitors to “enjoy fresh goods from local farmers, bakers, and artists.”

Items permitted at the Market include but are not limited to: fresh fruits and vegetables, garden and houseplants, cut flowers, decorative gourds, jams, pies, breads, cakes, cookies, crafts, quilts, woodwork items, jewelry, pottery, paintings, and more.

Registration fees to set up a table or booth at the Farmers Markets are $10 for a single market or $30 for an entire month. Those interested in becoming vendors can contact the Wood River Parks & Rec Department at 618-251-3130 or email pminogue@wrparks.org. See the Farmers Market 2023 webpage for more details.

More information about this year’s Ice Cream Social, Farmers Markets and other events happening in Wood River can be found on the city’s Parks and Recreation Department website.

