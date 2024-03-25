WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Parks and Recreation department hosted its 36th annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Parks and Recreation Director Pat Minogue said there were “at least” 300 kids who hunted eggs, took pictures with the Easter Bunny and completed crafts throughout the event. He said people were at Central Park as early as 9:15 a.m. for a 10 a.m. start time because they were so eager.

“We’re always excited when we get that kind of turnout,” he said. “It’s definitely one of our more popular special events that we put on throughout the year.”

Minogue noted that the Parks and Recreation department aims to put on fun events like this for kids in the community. In addition to the egg hunt, the new recreation center has been open for a little over a month, and the department is preparing for the baseball and softball season as well as their annual summer camp. Minogue said they hope more community members will come out and enjoy the programs sponsored by the Parks and Recreation department.

“That’s why we’re here,” he added. “We’re here to build that sense of community and give the kids stuff to do. It’s part of what our mission is.”

He encourages people to check out the official Parks and Recreation website at WRParks.org or call (618) 251-3130 for more information.

