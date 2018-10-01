SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Food Truck Festival brought a wide collection of visitors to downtown in the city on Saturday, the goal for organizers.

One of the event organizers, Benjy Bomkamp, said he thought the food truck event was “awesome.”

“We had everything from a martial arts exhibition, to awesome good trucks, bounce house and face painting and much more,” he said. “It was an incredible day. I grew up six blocks from where we stand and it was wonderful bringing some fun to Downtown Wood River. This all starts with the kids and having something positive for them to do.”

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said he thought the Food Truck Festival was very successful. He said there were no problems reported during the festival and it seemed everyone enjoyed him/herself.

There were about 16 vendors selling different items at the event, Bomkamp said.

The Wood River Fire Department also had its ladder truck present Saturday and firefighters were passing out plastic fire hats and showing the truck.

