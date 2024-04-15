WOOD RIVER - At this week’s Wood River City Council meeting, Mayor Tom Stalcup shared letters of commendation written for two first responders, Police Officer Nathan Hawkins and Firefighter Tyler Staicoff. In a tragic case of cardiac arrest, they attempted lifesaving measures which, while ultimately unsuccessful, did not go unnoticed by their respective Chiefs.

In Police Chief Brad Wells’s letter of commendation for Hawkins, he explained Hawkins and Staicoff both worked swiftly together in an attempt to save the life of someone who went into cardiac arrest on March 29, 2024.

“Your communication skills and teamwork, along with quality CPR being performed, gave the patient the best chance for survival,” Wells wrote. “The subject was taken to the hospital for treatment. Sadly, while the patient did not survive, your efforts did not go unnoticed.

“Everything was done correctly in an attempt to save the patient. I commend you for your actions and efforts on this day. Your actions solidify my thoughts of your dedication as a law enforcement officer for the City of Wood River.”

Wood River Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut explained in his letter of commendation for Staicoff that the individual was an 86-year-old female who was found unresponsive at the time of the incident. The chief also clarified that Staicoff arrived first and performed chest compressions as the “lone rescuer” on scene for a period of time before Officer Hawkins arrived to assist.



“The department understands these actions are part of an expectation and responsibility of the employee, but also recognize his valiant and calm actions made to save a life,” Stahlhut wrote of Staicoff. “The Wood River Fire Department appreciates those actions, efforts, values, and our employees’ commitment and dedication to serving our great community.”

Mayor Stalcup commented that he’s seen both Hawkins and Staicoff “in action,” adding the city is lucky to have dedicated first responders like them.

“It’s unbelievable what they do in a day’s time and under duress like they are, so we’re very fortunate to have two - a fireman and a police officer - that are dedicated to this city like they are,” Stalcup said.

The mayor added that April 14-20, 2024 is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, which he said is a “time to celebrate and thank the Wood River Police Department’s telecommunication personnel who serve six communities and guide all public safety personnel 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Stalcup added that he’s also seen the telecommunicators in action, and is consistently impressed with their ability to remain calm under pressure while communicating effectively with the Wood River Police and Fire Departments.

