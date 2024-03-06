WOOD RIVER - Wood River City Council members unanimously approved a bid for the expansion of the city’s fire station after Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut spoke in favor of the project at this week’s council meeting.

The new addition will include an engine bay with proper drainage and more storage space to bring equipment currently housed off-site back onto city property.

Stahlhut said construction on the expansion is anticipated to be completed in the third or fourth quarter of 2024. Mayor Tom Stalcup asked how old the current fire station is, to which Stahlhut replied it was built in 1986.

“It’s a little dated, that’s why we’re taking this opportunity this year and into next year to do some things around the fire station,” Stahlhut said.

He added: “This addition will allow us to bring many of the trailers that are stored at the BP facility, as well as the foam that’s currently stored at Kinder Morgan’s facility, so we’ll actually bring that back to city property now.”

Stahlhut also told City Council members that he and City Manager Steve Palen were pleasantly surprised by the bid totals, which came in lower than expected.

The lowest bid of $484,914 was submitted by Limbaugh Construction Company, Inc. and unanimously approved by City Council members on March 4, 2024.

