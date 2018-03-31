WOOD RIVER - Wood River Fire Department raced to a vehicle fire at Sotier Place and Hawthorne in Wood River about 5:55 p.m. Friday.

The fire department arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished the fire before it spread to a garage close by.

The Wood River Police also responded to the scene.

