Wood River Fire Department races to truck fire, protects garage
March 31, 2018 1:16 PM April 1, 2018 7:54 AM
WOOD RIVER - Wood River Fire Department raced to a vehicle fire at Sotier Place and Hawthorne in Wood River about 5:55 p.m. Friday.
The fire department arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished the fire before it spread to a garage close by.
The Wood River Police also responded to the scene.
