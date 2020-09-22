WOOD RIVER - The Family Video location in Wood River will remain open, but stores in Granite City and Belleville East will close completely on Oct. 26. The Granite City store is located at 3102 Nameoki Road and the Belleville store at 1609 W. Main St.

Family Video is located at 895 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River. The Belleville store at 1838 Central Plaza Drive will remain open. Highland Ventures made the announcement today. Highland Ventures said the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected sales with less customers coming into the stores that are closing.

The manager of the Granite City store said all the employees of the closed stores will be placed at other locations. Family Video also has stores in Jacksonville, Waterloo and an additional store in Belleville on the Illinois side.

“We are thankful that the employees are all being moved to other locations,” Brandy, the manager of the Granite City store, who is also filling in at the Wood River store, said.

The phone number of Wood River Family Video is (618) 259-2862.

