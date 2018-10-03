EDWARDSVILLE – At the first meeting of the Wood River Drainage and Levee District since the arrest of its treasurer for alleged theft, the board of commissioners voted 2-1 to elect its president and rehire the auditing firm.

Margaret Weber and Scott Miller voted Tuesday morning to elect Weber as president and to rehire Donohoo, McCalley and Associates as the auditor. Ron Carnell voted in opposition.

Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler attended the meeting and left dissatisfied, because the district is not moving forward with a forensic audit.

“I am disappointed the board decided to rehire the auditors,” Prenzler said. “A forensic audit by another firm should start immediately.”

Prenzler said from what he understands the district’s internal controls did not catch the alleged theft, but instead the bank did, and reported it to the district.

“Best practice is to change auditing firms every six years, regardless of how well the firm is doing,” he said. “It is necessary to put fresh eyes on what’s going on.”

