Wood River City Councilman Jeremy PlankWOOD RIVER - Wood River City Councilman Jeremy Plank has issued some comments about a recent city council meeting.

Plank is concerned about the tone of the public comment section of city council meetings.

"There is a handful of disgruntled people who are being led and organized by 4 failed candidates for city council. Unfortunately, these folks want to ignore the will of the voters and refuse to accept the results of the election.

"Meanwhile, our council is focused on economic development, fixing streets and crumbling sidewalks, and investing in our parks. That's why we were elected and we won't be distracted from that."

Plank said he intends to have a conversation with the Mayor about the direction of public comments so that we can turn the page toward the progress that voters want.

