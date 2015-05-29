We are still in need of volunteers to walk specific areas of Wood River and remove the trash and debris. If you have an extra 2 or 2 ½ hours to dedicate to this portion of the River Bend, we think the timing is perfect before the summer heat and weeds are among us! Many thanks in advance!

May 30, 2015 Wood River Clean Up

- 9:30am-12:00pm

- 9:00 Set up registration

- 9:30 Volunteer check in and safety speech

- 12:00 Return time: unload trash, clean up

- 12:00 Lunch

Article continues after sponsor message

Volunteer check in/supplies: the parking lot of GNC: 632 Wesley Dr, Wood River, IL 62095. This is also where we will have lunch at 12:00pm.

We want to thank our partners and volunteers that will help us have a great time outside with friends and family while making an immediate difference:

City of Wood River:

· Dumpster

Dani Robinette:

· Transporting trash bags to EnvioTECH Park

Lewis and Clark Community College:

· Water bottles

More like this: