Wood River City Hall Revises Hours Starting Monday, January 25
January 24, 2021 7:15 AM January 25, 2021 8:47 AM
WOOD RIVER - The City of Wood River has revised operating hours at City Hall after the announcement Region 4 is moving to Tier 2 of the Restore Illinois Plan For COVID-19.
Beginning Monday January 25th, City Hall in Wood River will be open to the public from 9:00-11:00 a.m. and 2:00-4:00 p.m.
Residents are encouraged to make to make an appointment at (618) 251-3132 for the finance department or (618) 251-3100 for the city clerk, for specialized service.
Sanitizing will be on-going for public and staff safety, Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said.
