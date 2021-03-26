WOOD RIVER - Due to the region not yet advancing to Phase 5 in the state mitigation plan, the City of Wood River is postponing its annual Vietnam Memorial Ceremony.

Vietnam Day is March 29th, a day that hopefully, everyone around our nation will take time to remember and honor.

The City of Wood River wants to recognize and honor those who sacrificed from our city and surrounding area who are immortalized on the memorial plaque at Belk Park.

“The priority of city officials is the health and safety of the participants who come out to honor our local Vietnam heroes. As more people are vaccinated, Governor Pritzker is proposing an expansion of the mitigation phases,” Mayor Cheryl Maguire said

“When that happens, we are in hopes to be able to perform this ceremony to pay homage to these brave men, their family, and friends.”

IN DEDICATION TO THESE MEN WHO GAVE THEIR LIVES IN THE

PURSUIT OF PEACE DURING THE VIETNAM CONFLICT

Henry H. Ballew, LCPL USMC

Richard C. Bennett, LCPL USMC

Talmadge W. Carnell PFC USMC

Gene T. Covey, SP4 USA

Terry L. Dallape, SGT USA

Arron L. Darr, CPL USA

Garry D. Davis, PFC USMC

William Karl Elliott, PFC USA

Howard W. Gipson, Sp4 USA

Arthur C. Grange, 2dLt USA

Glenard J. Gregory, Sp4 USA

David L. Hampton, PFC USA

William C. Langham Sp4 USA

William Lockhart, USA

Roman G. Mason, SGT USA

Tommy N. Miller, CPL USMC

Joseph J. Molloy, CPL USMC

Charles W. Moody, S/SGT USA

Richard F. Moody, PFC USMC

Larry T. Nelson, PFC USA

Robert A. Nelson, SGT USA

James D. Olsen, CWO, USA

William A. Peyton, Sp5 USA

James S. Stassi, PFC USMC

George W. Stinson, PFC, USA

Christopher A. Totora, LCPL USMC

Arthur L. Tucker, PFC USA

R. David Watts, CPL USA

Gill S. Wilfong, PVT USA

James R. Willeford, SA USN

Gary D. Woods, PFC USA

John B. Woodall, 1stLT USMC

