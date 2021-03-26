Wood River Cancels Vietnam Ceremony Due To COVID-19 Restrictions
WOOD RIVER - Due to the region not yet advancing to Phase 5 in the state mitigation plan, the City of Wood River is postponing its annual Vietnam Memorial Ceremony.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Vietnam Day is March 29th, a day that hopefully, everyone around our nation will take time to remember and honor.
The City of Wood River wants to recognize and honor those who sacrificed from our city and surrounding area who are immortalized on the memorial plaque at Belk Park.
“The priority of city officials is the health and safety of the participants who come out to honor our local Vietnam heroes. As more people are vaccinated, Governor Pritzker is proposing an expansion of the mitigation phases,” Mayor Cheryl Maguire said
“When that happens, we are in hopes to be able to perform this ceremony to pay homage to these brave men, their family, and friends.”
IN DEDICATION TO THESE MEN WHO GAVE THEIR LIVES IN THE
PURSUIT OF PEACE DURING THE VIETNAM CONFLICT
Henry H. Ballew, LCPL USMC
Richard C. Bennett, LCPL USMC
Talmadge W. Carnell PFC USMC
Gene T. Covey, SP4 USA
Terry L. Dallape, SGT USA
Arron L. Darr, CPL USA
Garry D. Davis, PFC USMC
William Karl Elliott, PFC USA
Howard W. Gipson, Sp4 USA
Arthur C. Grange, 2dLt USA
Glenard J. Gregory, Sp4 USA
David L. Hampton, PFC USA
William C. Langham Sp4 USA
William Lockhart, USA
Roman G. Mason, SGT USA
Tommy N. Miller, CPL USMC
Joseph J. Molloy, CPL USMC
Charles W. Moody, S/SGT USA
Richard F. Moody, PFC USMC
Larry T. Nelson, PFC USA
Robert A. Nelson, SGT USA
James D. Olsen, CWO, USA
William A. Peyton, Sp5 USA
James S. Stassi, PFC USMC
George W. Stinson, PFC, USA
Christopher A. Totora, LCPL USMC
Arthur L. Tucker, PFC USA
R. David Watts, CPL USA
Gill S. Wilfong, PVT USA
James R. Willeford, SA USN
Gary D. Woods, PFC USA
John B. Woodall, 1stLT USMC
More like this: