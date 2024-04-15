WOOD RIVER - Wood River Business Alliance has been chosen as an Illinois Main Street. The Business Alliance is one of five communities to unite with 18 sister organizations in the state and over 2,000 programs throughout the Main Street America network leveraging the power of the Main Street Approach to facilitate preservation-based economic development and community revitalization.

“We are thrilled and honored to become a Main Street Organization. Over the past year we have worked diligently to adopt the Main Street Approach to revitalize our Downtown and look forward to utilizing all of the resources that Main Street provides,” said Kristen Burns, Executive Director of Wood River Business Alliance. "I look forward to taking on this role as director and continuing to engage the community in the economic growth of Downtown Wood River. We have a fantastic board of directors consisting of Wood River Business Owners and community partners that are dedicated to revitalization. I look forward to an incredible partnership with Illinois Main Street.”

"Main Street communities across Illinois provide goods, services, opportunities, and jobs that boost economic growth and tourism. I'm thrilled that the Aledo, Elgin, Matteson, Paxton, and Wood River communities are joining the Illinois Main Street program," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "We want every community to thrive, and we know uplifting the best of small towns and businesses is key."

Wood River Business Alliance is a non-profit organization engaging the community in the continued renewal of the downtown business district by offering events, educational opportunities, funding options and social platforms catered to the growth and development of Wood River. WRBA office is located at 61 E. Ferguson in Downtown Wood River. “ The office is not quite ready, but we look forward to our grand opening in the coming weeks,” Burns said.

For more information about WRBA visit wrbusinessalliance.org or follow them on Facebook.

