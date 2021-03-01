WOOD RIVER - A serious fire broke out in Downtown Wood River on Monday night in the 100 block of Wood River Avenue.

The building next to the structure on fire was at one time a bank. Tenants in the building were in the process of moving out this week and it was mostly vacant. The structure on fire was across the street on Wood River Avenue from Night Train Bar.

Firefighters worked diligently to get the fire under control, all in unison.

Wood River Fire Department, Edwardsville Fire Department, East Alton Fire Department, Roxana Fire Department, Rosewood Heights Fire Department, Alton Memorial Ambulance, Madison County Emergency Management and Wood River Police were at the scene.

A track hoe was brought in around 9 p.m. Monday to apparently get a better look inside the structure. Water continued to be poured on to the building as of 9:20 p.m. Monday.

More details to come.

