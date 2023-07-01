WOOD RIVER - Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup announced recently that renovations to the Roundhouse recreation center have been completed, and the new pickleball courts at East End Park are getting plenty of use.

The completed renovations to the Roundhouse and bandstand include: A new roof

Tuck-pointing

New siding

New paint

Sealed floors

These renovations were made to “guarantee our citizens a well-kept and comfortable recreation hall for all to use,” Mayor Stalcup said.

Article continues after sponsor message

The City of Wood River is now accepting reservations to use the newly renovated space at the Roundhouse. To make a reservation, Mayor Stalcup asked residents to call the city’s Parks and Recreation Department at 618-251-3130.

Stalcup added that the city’s new pickleball courts are also proving popular, and are “and are “being enjoyed by all getting a good workout while having a good time playing pickleball.”

The new pickleball courts are located at the East End Park on 14th Street and were officially completed earlier this summer.

East End Park is adjacent to the City Garage on 14th Street. The Roundhouse building is located in Central Park at 633 N. Wood River Ave. in Wood River.

More like this: