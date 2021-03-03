WOOD RIVER - Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire made a statement about a recent incident involving her husband, Bob, at a Wood River business at a Wood River City Council Meeting on Monday, March 1, 2021.

The incident stemmed from an incident at Iron Works Auto Sales at 535 Sixth St. in Wood River on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, where a police report said Staci Grieve said Robert (Bob) Maguire entered the business upset about a campaign sign they had at their business for Tom Stalcup, who is running against Robert's wife for mayor of the City of Wood River.

Bryan Grieve, Staci's husband, contacted Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells and said while he was away from the business, Staci was confronted by Mayor Cheryl Maguire's husband, Robert. "Bryan told me Bob came into the business angry because of a Tom Stalcup sign," Chief Wells said.

Robert Maguire left the business after "repeating himself" multiple times, the report said. An incident report was filed.

On March 1, 2021, at the Wood River City Council Meeting, Maguire made the following was the statement:

“My husband has sincerely apologized to the business owners. We both have high regard for the owners of this business and Councilman Stalcup. Unfortunately, emotions tend to run high during an election campaign. I can assure you this type of situation won’t happen again.”

Chief Wells said the Wood River business owners are not going to press charges.

