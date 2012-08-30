Women's Volleyball wins Home Opener
GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College's volleyball team won their home opener against St. Louis Community College Wednesday evening in the Riverbend Arena. The Trailblazers defeated the Archers 25-19, 25-14, 25-17. Pictured are Emily Krotz (4) of Carrollton and Michaela Hlafka (11) of Bunker Hill. Photo by S. Paige Allen, Lewis and Clark Community College photographer. More photos can be viewed and downloaded by visiting the college's Flickr site at http://www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/.
