GODFREY –The Lewis and Clark Community College women’s tennis team won the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 24 Championship Sunday, April 14, posting an 8-1 win against Rend Lake College.

Head coach Jim Hunstein said the women all played well with every member of the team winning at least one match.

“The team came out very strong winning all three doubles matches in short order and then posted five wins in singles,” said Hunstein. “I’m very proud of the women as we prepare to play in the national championship tournament.”

In doubles action, sophomore Kali DeSherlia, and freshman Jenna Bechtold, both of Jerseyville, won their match 8-1. Sophomore Jenna Stevenson, of Troy, and freshman Maria Rodriquez, of Alton, won 8-0, and the doubles team of sophomore Kathryn Randolph, of Alton, and freshman Rachel Allard, of Troy, posted an 8-1 win.

Bechtold, who played with a freshly taped ankle, finished next defeating Alyssa Burke, 6-1, 6-0 — effectively winning the overall match by giving the Trailblazers a 5-0 lead.

Then, DeSherlia and freshman Josie Masinelli, of Roxana, each won their singles matches by identical scores of 6-1, 6-0. Next, Allard’s singles win against Alyssa Williams, 6-4, 6-2, set the match score at 8-0. Randolph lost to Ally Adcock, 2-6, 5-7.

The Trailblazers now move forward to play in the NJCAA Nationals, in Tuscon, Ariz., from May 4-May 10.

Results of each match in the Region 24 Championship on Sunday, April 14, at Lewis and Clark against Rend Lake College are:

Doubles

No. 1 Rachel Allard/Kathryn Randolph defeated Ally Adcock/Alyssa Burge, 8-1

No. 2 Jenna Bechtold/Kali DeSherlia defeated Alyssa Williams/Brooke Moore, 8-1

No. 3 Jenna Stevenson/ Maria Rodriguez defeated Alli Reed/Taylor Adams, 8-0



Singles

No. 1 Rachel Allard def. Alyssa Williams, 6-4, 6-2

No. 2 Kathryn Randolph lost to Ally Adcock, 2-6, 5-7

No. 3 Jenna Bechtold def. Alyssa Burke, 6-1, 6-0

No. 4 Kali DeSherlia def. Alli Reed, 6-1, 6-0

No. 5 Jenna Stevenson def. Brooke Moore, 6-0, 6-0

No. 6 S Josie Masinelli def. Taylor Adams 6-1, 6-0



For more information, contact Head Coach Jim Hunstein at (618) 468-6250. To view, download

more women’s tennis photos visit http://www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/

