ALTON – The Caring Circle Cancer Education & Support Group for women with cancer will be meeting on Saturday, January 16 at 10 a.m. at OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building, 815 E. Fifth St., Suite 303.

The topic – Hope and Therapy. Breast Navigator, Heather Jones, will be facilitating a Valentine’s Day craft project called Hearts of Hope.

“Working with your hands and creating something helps reduce stress. It’s a discovery I made in my own battle with cancer,” said Jones. “Plus, with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, you’ll have a perfect opportunity to create some heart-shaped crafts for your loved ones.”

Held monthly on the third Saturday, Caring Circle is led by experienced cancer care professionals from OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence and offers women with cancer a chance to connect with other women about their experiences. Continental breakfast will be provided.

For more information, contact Jill Emmons at 618-463-5277. To RSVP online, visit www.osfsaintanthonys.org and click on View Classes & Events, or call the OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence at 618-474-4855.

