Caption: Lewis and Clark Community College’s Miriam Taylor (2) is No.1 in the nation in goals and points and earned the winning goal against Parkland in Thursday’s regional semifinal. Photo by S. Paige Allen, Lewis and Clark Community College photographer

GODFREY – A lone goal in the first half by the nation’s leading scorer, Miriam Taylor, earned the Lewis and Clark Community College women’s soccer team a regional semi-final win today 1-0 over Parkland College, in Champaign, Illinois.

The win means The Trailblazers will play in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) D-I Region 25 Championship game at noon this Sunday against the winner of the Southwestern Illinois College and Kaskaskia regional game.

If Southwestern wins, they will host the game in Belleville. If Kaskaskia wins, Lewis and Clark will host.

The Trailblazers women’s soccer team is ranked No. 9 in this week’s NJCAA national poll.

Taylor, who has led the nation in scoring and points nearly all season, tops the charts again this week with 37 goals. The sophomore forward/midfielder is from Osage Beach, Missouri and attended Camdenton High School.

Nicole Howard, a freshman forward/midfielder from Rolla, Missouri, is No. 4 with 27 goals.

Article continues after sponsor message

Brooke Coakley, a sophomore midfielder from Granite City, Illinois, is No. 1 with 28 assists, and Taylor is No. 2 with 24 assists.

Michelle Pedersen, a sophomore forward/midfielder from Copenhagen, Denmark, is No. 6 with 23 goals and No. 9 with 14 assists.

Goalkeeper Rachel Widdicks, of East Yorkshire, United Kingdom, is tied for No. 2 in shutouts.

“We have a very talented group of players this year and they are motivated. They want to win,” said head coach Tim Rooney. “Parkland was very competitive, but we played our game and it worked in our favor today.”

The women are now 16-2-1 and are on a 10-game winning streak.

For more information on Trailblazers athletics visit http://www.lc.edu/athletics/

To view, share, and download photos visit http://www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/

Caption: Lewis and Clark Community College’s Miriam Taylor (2) is No.1 in the nation in goals and points and earned the winning goal against Parkland in Thursday’s regional semifinal. Photo by S. Paige Allen, Lewis and Clark Community College photographer

More like this: