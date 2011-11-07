Godfrey, Ill. –The Lewis and Clark Community College women’s soccer team is just one win away from a return to the National Junior Community College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national tournament.

Ranked No. 10 in the nation, The Trailblazers defeated No. 5 Iowa Western today 3-2 (penalty kicks) in the NJCAA District C Tournament in Kansas City. They are now 18-3-1 this season.

Last week, the women secured the NJCAA Division I Region 24 championship title after defeating Parkland Community College 2-1. Head Coach Tim Rooney said he is very proud of his team and now is focused on the next game.

“It was a very good game. Both teams played well. There was a 0-0 tie and in overtime we won 3 to 2 in penalty kicks,” said Rooney.

“We are at the final championship game with an opportunity to go to nationals if we win tomorrow so we have to play well.”

Tomorrow, The Trailblazers, who have won national championships in 1999 and 2008 and tied for third in nationals in 2009, will face the winner of today’s 3 p.m. match – either Metropolitan Community College -Blue Spring (tournament host) or Northern Oklahoma.

Game time is 3 p.m. tomorrow at Bingham Middle School in Independence, Mo.

To view and/or download photographs from this season visit

http://www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/sets/72157627666527460/

