Women’s Soccer Regional Game Rescheduled for This Friday
October 30, 2013 2:35 PM
The women’s soccer NJCAA Division 1 Region 24 semifinal game between Lewis and Clark Community College and Southwestern Illinois College has been rescheduled from Thursday, Oct. 31 to Friday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. at Lewis and Clark Community College.
For more information call (618) 468-6002 or visit Lewis and Clark Community College’s athletics website at http://www.lc.edu/athletics/.
