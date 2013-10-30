The women’s soccer NJCAA Division 1 Region 24 semifinal game between Lewis and Clark Community College and Southwestern Illinois College has been rescheduled from Thursday, Oct. 31 to Friday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. at Lewis and Clark Community College.

For more information call (618) 468-6002 or visit Lewis and Clark Community College’s athletics website at http://www.lc.edu/athletics/.

