INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The 48-team field for the 2020 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship is officially set, and the SIUE women's soccer program learned their First Round opponent will be the 12th-ranked Virginia Cavaliers. Virginia, an at-large team that currently sits at 10-4-2 and 5-2-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), played the entirety of its conference schedule in the fall and has played just four matches since the start of 2021. The Cavaliers went 2-1-1 in those four spring matches.

The match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, April 28 at 6 p.m. in a location that has not yet been determined. All NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship matches will be played at venues in the state of North Carolina.

The winner of this First Round match will play No. 12 national seed BYU on Saturday, May 1 at 6 p.m. By virtue of earning a national seed, BYU received a first-round bye and will enter the competition in the Second Round.

Broadcast information will be announced at a later date.