Kate Brockmeyer is a woman transforming business networking in the region.

“The networking association is built by building relationships and collaborations and this creates leads that are revenue generating commitments,” she said. “It is the water between all the other networking groups in town and it bridges the community, the people and businesses.”

Brockmeyer formed the Women’s Entrepreneur Networking Association. Gaining 140 new members in just four months, the vision has expanded to Edwardsville.

With networks established in Columbia, Waterloo, St. Charles, MO, and Chesterfield, MO. they are growing into Alton, Edwardsville, and O'Fallon, IL.

Business Women Connecting offers education on topics such as cold calling, pitching, finding referral partners and social media. The goal is to help women work smarter, not harder.

“There are a lot more women-owned businesses than people think,” she said. “There are a lot of women-owned businesses that are book stores, coffee shops, children clothing lines, etc. There are a lot of women owned restaurants and bakeries and much more.”

The networking leader was a business photographer and tried to find a way to connect people in an authentic way.

“People see me as a resource,” she said. “Once I started, my membership just exploded and had to do this full time. It has been a journey and it has been amazing.”

To learn more about the group, contact Brockmeyer at 314-420-7173 or e-mail her at stlbwc2104@gmail.com.

To be a part of this dynamic new group, attend the open house at the Edwardsville Public Library, 112 South Kansas St., Edwardsville, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, January 26.

