The Eva A. McDonald Women’s History Coalition annual brunch has been cancelled for this year. It was scheduled for Saturday.

The local group is part of the national Women’s History Project.



The Eva A. McDonald group does have a display for Women’s History Month on the first floor at Alton Square Mall. Within the display are posters and information on women and history.

“It is very important that we explore women’s history because it hasn’t always been highlighted,” said Margarette Trushel, a spokesperson for the Eva A. McDonald chapter. Trushel is also director and one of the founders of Oasis Women’s Center.

“We want to inspire women and girls to achieve all they can achieve,” she said. “If we had more quality in the world we would have more peace and if we had more peace in the world, we would have peaceful families and communities.”

Those who purchased tickets can use them next year, Trushel said. Those who seek a refund may call 618-550-1654.

