The Caring Circle Cancer Education & Support Group for women with cancer is meeting Saturday, September 21 at 10 a.m. in the Saint Clare’s Professional Building, Suite 303. A continental breakfast will be served.

Elaine Rynders, PA with Saint Anthony’s Physician Group, will be the featured speaker. Her topic: Build Your Immunity for a Healthier Winter. Infections that develop in people who have cancer or are getting cancer treatment can be more serious than those in people who are otherwise healthy, says the American Cancer Society.

“Infection is always a major concern to cancer patients,” Rynders notes.

Held monthly on the third Saturday, Caring Circle is led by experienced cancer care professionals from Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence and offers women with cancer a chance to connect with other women about their experiences.

Christina Wickenhauser, Oncology Services Manager for Saint Anthony’s, helps to facilitate the group along with Chris Hoover, Patient Navigator for Saint Anthony’s. “Our goal is to help educate women about topics related to cancer and help meet the emotional needs during their cancer diagnosis and treatment,” says Wickenhauser.

For more information or to register, please call the Cancer Center of Excellence at 474-4855.

