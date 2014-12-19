ALTON – The Caring Circle Cancer Education & Support Group for women with cancer is meeting Saturday, December 20 at 10 a.m. in the OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building, Suite 303.  A continental breakfast will be served.

Held monthly on the third Saturday, Caring Circle is led by experienced cancer care professionals from OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence and offers women with cancer a chance to connect with other women about their experiences.

For more information or to register, please call the OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence at 618-474-4855.

