First Baptist Church Maryville (FBCM) is offering six new weekly Bible studies for women this fall. Women's Bible studies were created to help grow Women in God's Word. Meeting with the same group of women each week helps to provide authentic encouragement and support, all while also providing fellowship, resulting in changed lives. Women age 18 and older can join a Bible study. There are evening and morning studies available to fit all schedules. Class costs vary anywhere from $6 - $22 per study (cost includes the book for the chosen study plus a nominal fee for leadership materials and shipping; feel free to purchase a book elsewhere). For more information on each study being offered, including childcare availability, or to register, please visit fbmaryville.org/wbs.