GODFREY – Jaron Young, who will head the Trailblazers women’s basketball team, is looking forward to his first season as head coach.

Young, who was the L&C women’s basketball assistant coach last year, is a graduate of Lindenwood University with a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and Health and a master’s degree in Sports Management.

Young will lead a team of eight returning players along with six freshmen in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s (NJCAA) Region 24 Division II.

“I am happy to be at Lewis and Clark serving as the head women’s basketball coach. It is like a big family here at the college which is nice,” said Young.

Young, who has more than 10 years experience coaching at the high school and community college levels, says he has high hopes for the talented players who are returning from last year and new recruits who are joining the team.

“We have a talented group of women and my goal is to empower them to be the best they can be,” said Young.

The women will play at home Friday, Nov. 9, at 5:30 p.m. The game will be televised on LCTV Charter Channel 989 in the Alton-Wood River area and via streaming video at http://www.lc.edu/news/video.

Other women’s televised home games this season will be Nov. 20 and Feb. 6.

Deon Thomas, athletic director and head men’s basketball coach said, “We are very pleased to welcome Jaron aboard as head coach and feel he will be an asset.”

Visit http://www.lc.edu/athletics for the latest Trailblazer sports information and team schedules.





