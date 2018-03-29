ALTON - The Alton Chapter of Women Empowering Women (WEW) is announcing the April networking luncheon at Post Commons Coffee house, located at 300 Alby St. in Alton IL. from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10th 2018.

The goal of the group is to offer support and practical information that empowers, encourages, and inspires professional women. Laura Mattson, co-founder of WEW, said she had many professional women in the Riverbend area expressing interest for the group to reunite.

At each lunch session, attendees will have the opportunity to network, swap business and professional leads and needs, while also expanding their professional and personal acumen through presentations being provided by area and regional women with subject expertise to share. Membership is free and open to all professional women in the Riverbend area.

The keynote speaker for the April 10th meeting will be Dr. Katie Drake Sherer. Dr. Katie is a chiropractor and nutritionist in the Riverbend area. Dr. Katie earned her Doctor of Chiropractic, Masters of Science and Sports Rehabilitation and Masters of Nutrition and Human Performance from Logan University. Along with her husband, Dr. Jacob Sherer, she owns Sherer Chiropractic, Dr. Katie’s Kitchen and Clean Cooks. Her presentation will be on the importance of clean eating. She will also be giving advice on meal prep and food combination.

There is no cost to attend the meeting. Lunch will be available for purchase at Post Commons restaurant. Reservations are required. If you would like to attend, please RSVP to wewillinois@gmail.com include if you will be purchasing lunch with your RSVP for food preparation. Deadline for Rsvp’s is Friday April 6th 2018.

