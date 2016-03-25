BETHALTO – Bethalto Police said in a release a woman who was once employed by the Village of Bethalto as a receptionist from April 6, 2015, to March 16, 2016, was charged Thursday with one count of Theft Under $500 To Government Property 720 ILCS 5/16-1(a)(2).

On Thursday, March 24, 2016 Bethalto Police obtained and warrant for the arrest of Tania A. Keller, age 34 of the 400 block of Texas Blvd., Bethalto.

Bond was set at $10,000 by Judge Richard Tognarelli. Keller turned herself in to Bethalto Police on March 24 and was released after posting bond.

Bethalto Police allege that Keller without authorization, knowingly by deception, obtained control over U.S. Postage printed from a postal meter of the Village of Bethalto, and used the postage for private non-governmental related purposes with the intent to permanently deprive the Village of Bethalto the value of the postage.

