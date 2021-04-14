BETHALTO - A woman was the victim of an alleged car jacking at 10 p.m. Monday on Circle Drive in Bethalto, Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said today.

“At this point it is under investigation but it appears to be an ex-boyfriend of the woman,” Chief Dixon said. “The victim said the man confronted her with a firearm and took her keys and fled the scene in the car, which was recovered shortly after in Meadowbrook.”

Information has been presented to the state’s attorney’s office and once a warrant is entered, Chief Dixon said they will begin the search for the man.

