ALTON - Alton Police Department officers are investigating a report of two injured in a shooting around 10 a.m. at the Rent-A-Center in Alton.

A woman apparently entered the location and hit an employee in the face with a weapon, then another employee fired and hit the woman with three bullets. The woman departed in a vehicle but was discovered at Claire and Seminary streets in Alton and was eventually transported to Alton Memorial Hospital, then taken by Arch helicopter to a St. Louis hospital.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said more information on the shooting will be released Tuesday afternoon.

Alton Battalion Chief Derrick Richardson said he didn't know the exact location of the bullet wounds, but there were three bullet wounds. He said she was in serious condition at the scene from the wounds.

