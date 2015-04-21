Errands & More is an Alton area business that is taking off in today’s busy society, assisting both businesses and families in saving time for more important tasks.

Alton entrepreneur Debbie Martin started the business in January. She said the start of her business has shown her there is a niche for what she is doing.

“I like helping people,” she said. “It just makes me happy if I can do something to help them that makes them happy too.”

Errands and More provides many services that help an individual, family or business save time to do the things they want to do in life.

The business helps people and businesses accomplish the daily “To-Do Lists,” that become overpowering with not enough hours in the day. For people, this can include grocery shopping, dropping a dress off at the cleaners, buying a gift for a niece, being available for a repair man and much more.

For businesses, she has even stuffed a multitude of envelopes and filed items or transported paperwork to another location. She has purchased supplies for people for parties and gifts. She is capable of wrapping gifts, too.

Martin moved back to the area about five years ago and has been doing this type of business off and on since her return.

“My friends had so many things they needed done,” she said. “I thought if I can do it for them, I can do it for others, too.”

It has been Martin’s goal of having her own business and she thought this was a perfect opportunity for her.

“We are part of that sandwich generation that have older parents and have to work with careers and it is helpful to have someone run to the grocery story, pick up prescriptions and get dry cleaning, that kind of thing,” she said.

Martin’s client base has continued to grow. She wants to make sure she helps both businesses and individuals alike.

She said she moved back here from South Carolina and there she noticed this type of business doing well, so she thought it would work here.

Martin grew up in Alton and has loved coming back home. She attended Alton High School, but ultimately graduated from a private school.

She said this type of business is a good way to meet people. For some seniors, she said they enjoy having the companionship as much of anything. She has gone to the grocery store for several seniors.

She said there are a few errand-running companies, but she felt she has a niche here, because it is not as common.

“I wasn’t sure what to do with my life now and I honestly prayed about it and I just fell into it and started helping people,” she said. “The seniors are so grateful for help. Many seniors don’t drive any longer. I also have checked on some parents for some people. I do whatever people need.”

Martin can be contacted at 618-979-4538 or errandsandmoreco.com.

