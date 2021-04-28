EAST ALTON - A woman driving a SUV smashed two trees, a sign and a fire hydrant in a crash around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 600 block of East Main in East Alton.

The woman was being attended to at the scene by paramedics. East Alton Fire, East Alton Police and Alton Memorial Ambulance were called to the crash site. The vehicle was very mangled after the crash.

The cause of the crash or the woman’s condition were not yet known.

