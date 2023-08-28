GRAFTON - This doesn’t happen in the middle of the Village of Grafton often, but a woman had a serious crash on Friday night and had to be airlifted with multiple injuries from the scene to a St. Louis hospital.

Grafton Police Chief Eric Spanton said a woman was alone in her vehicle and eastbound on Illinois Route 100 and initially struck a parked car in front of the Grafton Winery.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The woman bounced off hitting the car in front of the Grafton Winery and hit a parked car in front of the Grafton Pub, which also hit a car in front of them and veered off in front of the Grafton Pub. The woman was seriously injured and is now in critical condition at a St. Louis hospital.”

The police chief said he was told some of the woman's injuries include a torn aorta, two collapsed lungs, seven or eight broken ribs, a broken pelvis and ankle injuries. The woman had undergone multiple surgeries, the chief said, and the latest he knew of she was still in critical condition.

The chief and other village officials hope the woman can recover from the serious crash. He said he was also thankful no one else was injured in the accident.

More like this: