EDWARDSVILLE — A Troy woman will serve an 18-month prison sentence for theft by deception.

Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons made the announcement Tuesday that Melissa D. Barton (d.o.b. 09/22/88) was charged and indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury on Aug. 13, 2014, for her involvement in the solicitation of funds from numerous donors for fraudulent cancer claims. Barton pleaded guilty to two counts of Theft by Deception Over $500, Class 2 and Class 3 Felonies in October 2016.

Barton was sentenced to 18 months in prison by Circuit Judge Kyle Napp, who also handed down a 30-month probation period to follow Barton’s release from prison. Additionally, Barton has been ordered to pay $1,290 in restitution.

State’s Attorney Gibbons commended the work of the Troy Police Department and Assistant State’s Attorney Katie Warren for a successful resolution to the case.

“The defendant in this case played on the emotions of donors and fraudulently collected funds that should have gone to community members that are actually impacted by cancer and other illnesses,” State’s Attorney Gibbons said. “I’d like to thank the officers with the Troy Police Department, whose investigative work on this case allowed us to come to a successful resolution.”

