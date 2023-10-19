BETHALTO - Laura McCormick recently shared how proud she is of the impact that playing in local recreation leagues has had on developing her family's skills.

She commented on how much her family members Lucy Poole and Lawson Poole have benefited from playing recreational soccer.

“Lucy Poole, age 10, played for the Strikers with Tri-City,” she said. “This is her third season playing with Tri-City and she enjoys the confidence it has given her to work hard and to help the team win.

“The friendships she makes and the leadership the coaches have provided have been amazing. The coaches are volunteers so they give their time and efforts into the game for the kids.”

She said Lawson Poole, age 6, played for the Bethalto FC with the Alton Parks and Recreation League.

“Most of his teammates this year returned with some new additions. He was on the team last year," she said. "Lawson has learned discipline and following directions in a fast-paced atmosphere. He is learning the rules and the refs take the time to tell them why a call was made. The coaches give their personal time for practice and games. It is a real commitment. These programs help instill ethics at a young age.”

If you have photos and information about your children in recreational play, email them with a phone number to contact at news@riverbender.com.

