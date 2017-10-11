ALTON - A Litchfield woman traveling from Fosterburg Road to College Avenue in Alton reported two drivers shooting each other from cars heading from College Avenue to Gordon Moore Park at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Alton Police Department described the description as "very vague" with the woman saying the cars were white and black. The Alton Police received no other reports of this nature at that intersection.

The woman went to a relative’s house in Cottage Hills to report the incident and also said she had a bullet hole in her car, however that assertion cannot be confirmed at this time from Alton Police.

The Alton Police Department is investigating the incident.

