ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased has been positively identified in a crash at the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Brookfield Drive in St. Louis County as Hailey Smith, 18 years of age, of the 300 block of De Smet Dr., in Florissant, Missouri 63031.

Further investigation has revealed that Smith was a passenger in the vehicle.

St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a single motor vehicle that occurred in the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Brookfield Drive.

On October 14, 2021, at approximately 5:29 AM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle accident in the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Brookfield Drive.

Investigation has revealed a Chevrolet Suburban was westbound on Jennings Station Road at Brookfield Drive when it left the roadway, striking a utility pole and overturning, coming to rest on the roof.

There were 5 occupants of the vehicle.

An adult male suffered non life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Article continues after sponsor message

An adult female was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A second adult female was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

A 16 year old male was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

A one year old child was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The one year old child was the only occupant of the vehicle in a safety device (child car seat).

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

More like this: